Next week will be a big one in terms of local volleyball.

Eastview Secondary and Georgian College will be hosting the girls ‘AAA’ Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) volleyball championships, beginning Monday.

The Innisdale Invaders, who are the official hosts, are bringing the event back to town for the first time since 2013.

“We just applied for it a few years ago,” said Invaders coach and event organizer Brad Graham. “I just thought it would be nice to run it in my last year of teaching.”

Both Innisdale, as the host, and Eastview, the Georgian Bay Secondary School Association (GBSSA) champions, will be taking part in the event.

With both facilities having a pair of high-quality gyms available for use, it made sense for Graham to place the event there rather than at his own school.

“It was our view that we wanted something better,” Graham said. “(Innisdale) has a low ceiling, but we also would have needed to get another facility, and having to take away three or four high-school gyms for three days was a lot to ask.

“We wanted to showcase Georgian,” added Graham, who is also the head coach of women’s collegiate volleyball team. “Quite frankly, if we can get a couple of these high-level athletes to play for me at Georgian, that would be great, too.”

Graham sees this as a special event to have at home.

“I think probably the best part about having it in Barrie is that it showcases our city,” Graham said. “We’re having it at Georgian College this time, which we didn’t last time, and I think that’s a top-notch facility for this area.

“Eastview also has a nice facility, so in those alone, the north end is being built up a little bit more, and I think it’ll be a positive event for the city.”

For the Eastview Wildcats, who knew all season that they’d be hosting half of the event, they had to make sure that they’d actually be taking part in it.

“There was a little bit of added pressure for sure,” said Eastview coach Katie Cain. “We wanted to be performing in front of our school and students and staff, so the pressure was definitely on.

“You don’t want to be hosting it in your gym and not playing in the tournament.”

After a successful season, which saw the Wildcats win two of the three tournaments they took part in, the road to OFSAA once again went through Nantyr Shores.

“Every time we played them, we had a good match with them,” said Cain, whose squad faced the Innisfil school in the city championships and public-board finals as well. “Coming into GB’s, we knew they would be our toughest opponent.

“They have some really strong club players as well, so we knew what to expect,” Cain added. “We played really well against them.”

After playing the GBSSA finals at St. Theresa’s in Midland, which got the four-team competition before winding up as the Catholic-board runners-up, the Wildcats are excited at the possibility of having a big game at home.

“Eastview always has a lot of fan support and is great in terms of school spirit, so I think that will help us,” Cain said. “Nerves will play a factor when the kids know they’re playing in front of their peers, but I think it’s a good type of stress.”

The Wildcats won their title a week ago, but the Invaders haven’t played since losing to Eastview in the public-board semifinals on February 15.

“We’ve had some pretty good practices,” Graham said. “Most of the girls are playing club, so they’re getting some touches there.

“Most of them play with the Eastview girls, so it’s kind of neat.”

Despite not making it to the final four in Simcoe County, Graham doesn’t feel that it will affect his team’s ranking at OFSAA.

“No, not really,” he said. “Our ranking will probably in the 13-14 range.

“We’ve done really well outside of Barrie, coming second in the McMaster and Georgian tournaments, and we’ve played some tough exhibition games in York Region, so we’re known by the seeding committee,” added Graham, who projected Eastview would be ranked around ninth or 10th. “Simcoe County has a lot of good volleyball, so we’re probably going to be in the right spot.”

The last time that OFSAA was held in Barrie, the antique bronze final (consolation championship) wound up seeing the two local squads, once again Innisdale and Eastview, squaring off.

Graham’s not counting that out as a possibility again in 2017.

“Yes. I think we could probably wind up lining up with Eastview again this year,” he said.

Who would win this time?

“Hey, flip a coin,” Graham said with a laugh.

