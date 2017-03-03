Barrie police have charged five people in connection with a phoney ticket scam that cost a dozen people about $1,000 each.

Investigators received a complaint in early January about an online fraud through Kijiji, a buy-and-sell website.

Police determined that between November and January, ads were posted advertising sports and entertainment events in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Buyers were persuaded to send money by e-transfers in exchange for tickets, which were never received.

A 38-year-old Innisfil woman also had her identity stolen at the outset of the scam.

The 12 victims live in central and southern Ontario, police said.

Three males – age 16, 19 and 20, all from the GTA – and two females, age 17 and 21, also from the GTA, are each charged with identity fraud, possession of the proceeds of crime, money laundering and 12 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the fraud unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.