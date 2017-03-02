Plan “A” for I.C.E. Corp.'s Innisfil Polar Bear Dip called for a hole to be cut in the ice on Lake Simcoe near the end of the public dock at Innisfil Beach Park, where hundreds of spectators would have gathered.

But mild weather resulted in thin ice – measuring only 6” thick, at the south beach – and pressure cracks, making Plan “A” unsafe.

So I.C.E. Corp., the Innisfil Community Events Corporation, opted for Plan “B”: Innisfil Firefighters and volunteers cut a hole in the ice much closer to shore, and only the Firefighters in their flotation rescue suits, and the Polar Bear Dippers, 2 or 3 at a time, were allowed out on the ice. Everyone else had to wait their turn, and watch from shore.

This year's event, held February 25, was a fundraiser for People in Transition-My Sister's Place, an emergency shelter and transitional housing for women in crisis and their children. Located in Alliston, My Sister's Place provides services to South Simcoe.

“All the money, everything that I.C.E. Corp. does goes back into the community,” noted emcee Rod Boynton.

Taking place at the same time was the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation's “Freezin for a Reason,” a “dip” raising money for conservation projects in the Lake Simcoe watershed.

Dozens took the plunge, including MP for Barrie-Innisfil John Brassard, and Innisfil Councillor Richard Simpson. Simpson, who is vice-chair of the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, and who jumps for the Freezin for a Reason fundraiser, has made the Polar Bear Dip an annual tradition, wearing a different costume and wig each year. This time, he wore a blond “Rod Stewart” look-alike hairpiece and a Hawaiian shirt.

Others dressed up as bears, monkeys or elephants, wore tutus or kilts, wrapped themselves in the Canadian flag or donned skimpy bathing suits. “Thor” (Doug Clemmensen dressed as a Viking Berserker) charged into the water – and a contingent from Sobeys jumped in wearing their uniforms, to cheers from the crowd.

The event was made possible by firefighters with Innisfil Fire & Rescue, who escorted polar bear dippers across the ice to open water and, standing in the lake in their flotation suits, made sure that every jumper got out safely – if a little chilled. Then two of the firefighters - Craig Hendry, who takes the plunge every year, and Adam Koomar - stripped off their suits, and jumped in as well.

The event raised $1800 for My Sister's Place.

