Ontario is powering down its hydro rates.

The provincial government announced Thursday morning it will lower electricity rates for the second time this year.

After cutting hydro rates by 8% on Jan. 1, Premier Kathleen Wynne's government will reduce them by a further 17% this summer.

The reductions will not only affect Ontario households, but many small businesses and farms.

People with low incomes and those living in eligible rural communities would receive even greater reductions to their electricity bills.

As part of this plan, rate increases over the next four years would be held to the rate of inflation for everyone.

