As part of Volunteer Week, MP John Brassard will present the Barrie-Innisfil Volunteer Awards on Wednesday, April 26 at the Barrie Public Library’s Painswick Branch.

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the branch, which is located at 48 Dean Ave., in the city’s south end.

Brassard will host a ceremony dedicated to selected volunteers within his riding, where they will be recognized for their extraordinary and outstanding contributions to our community.

“Within the riding of Barrie-Innisfil we have many dedicated people who enrich the lives of others by volunteering selflessly,” the MP said. “If it were not for these volunteers, our community would not be the great place it is today. Hours worked by volunteers in Canada every year represent more than 1 million full-time jobs.

“Canadians are world leaders in generosity and volunteerism,” Brassard added. “These people go above and beyond in order to make positive impacts through their work in Barrie-Innisfil. If you know someone -- your neighbour, a student, a teacher, your hockey coach, a senior, a business or even a service club -- who you would like to nominate for this award please fill out the nomination form.”

Nominations for an outstanding volunteer in our community must be received by April 14.

For more information, call 866-736-7631, email john.brassard@parl.gc.ca or visit his website at johnbrassard.com.

Completed nominations can be submitted by mail, fax, email or in person at Brassard’s constituency office, located at 480 Huronia, Rd. Unit 204B, Barrie, Ont., L4N 6M2.