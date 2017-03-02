That must have been some headache.

City police are looking for a man who lifted two bottles of Advil from a Barrie corner store on Feb. 19.

At 1:20 a.m., a man entered the Mac's Convenience on Bayfield Street, selecting a bottle of Tylenol and two bottles of Advil.

He concealed them in a pant pocket, police said, then was confronted by store staff.

The man pulled the Tylenol out and placed it back on the shelf, before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or who recognizes the man is asked to contact Const. B. Hayes at 705-725-7025, ext. 2570 or at bhayes@barriepolcie.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.