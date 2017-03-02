Change text size for the story

A Barrie man faces four theft charges after turning himself in to city police.

Throughout January, BEATS audio headphones were stolen from TELUS Mobility at Georgian Mall.

Police believe a man went to the store during peak hours and removed the headphones by manipulating the security locks.

A suspect was captured on surveillance video.

A 42-year-old man turned himself into police, was arrested and charged with four counts of theft under $5,000.

He has an April court date.