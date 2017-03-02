In the Ontario Hockey League, consistency is key.

Ask any coach and they’ll often tell you a big part of a young player’s ability to take that step to pro hockey is being consistent with their play night in and night out.

Consistency should also be something the league strives for when it comes to tackling disciplinary matters.

In all fairness, it’s not an easy job.

Determining if there should be punishment and just how long that punishment should be is no clear task. Opinions on what the right decision should be can certainly vary.

Still, the league needs to be more consistent when it comes time to handing out suspensions.

An example of this comes when you look at the recent discipline handed out to Barrie Colts forward Kyle Heitzner, London Knights winger Max Jones and the non-suspension of Sudbury Wolves overager Chandler Yakimowicz.

On Wednesday, the league handed Heitzner a 12-game suspension for his blindside hit along the glass on Erie Otters forward Kyle Maksimovich just minutes into last Saturday’s contest at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The Orillia native was handed a five-minute major penalty and was given a game misconduct.

Maksimovich laid on the ice for a few minutes and was eventually helped off the ice.

The Otters forward never returned to the game and sat out a contest in Owen Sound the next afternoon.

Last week, London’s Jones was handed a 10-game suspension for a vicious crosscheck to the face of Owen Sound forward Jonah Gadjovich.

Gadjovich had just scored and was behind the London net when Jones came around and first slashed the Attack player across the back of his legs and then when Gadjovich turned around delivered a two-handed crosscheck to his face.

It was a scary incident where the intent was clear and fortunately Gadjovich was able to continue playing.

Then there was what Yakimowicz did in late January in Mississauga.

The Sudbury overager delivered a scary knee-on-knee hit on Steelheads forward Nathan Bastian and was handed a five-minute kneeing major and game misconduct.

The collision could have resulted in a serious knee injury to the New Jersey Devils prospect, but fortunately Bastian only missed some three weeks of action.

As for Yakimowicz, like Jones a repeat offender with a reputation for undisciplined play, well he didn’t have to miss a game.

Three decisions that don’t really add up fairly.

Look, there’s no doubt Heitzner should have been called on the carpet for the hit and suspended.

But 12 games?

Especially when Jones gets less and Yakimowicz nothing?

In the past, the league has explained the factors they look for in making a decision. Intent, targeting the head, past history and whether the targeted player is injured on the play are some of the elements taken into consideration.

This marks Heitzner’s first disciplinary date with the league.

The Colts came out hard in the opening minutes and the rookie, who hoped a big hit would lift his team, went over the line when he nailed Maksimovich against the glass.

Jones, who was previously handed a 12-game suspension for a blind-side hit in last season’s playoffs, purposely sought out Gadjovich after the goal and targeted the face of the top NHL prospect.

Yakimowicz is no stranger when it comes to league disciplinary. As a member of London last season, he was suspended 12 games after a hit on Windsor’s Mads Eller resulted in a match penalty for intent to injure.

Then, just three months ago, he was given eight games for abuse of an official after pushing an official who was trying to restrain him.

So where’s the consistency?

Where is that two players with not only reputations for going over the line, but proven track records are dealt less harshly than a rookie first-time offender?

The decisions on these can be better. They should be better.

Consistency is key when it comes to matters of league discipline. It’s only fair for the players.

Also on Wednesday, and from the same Erie game on Saturday, Barrie winger Aidan Brown was given a four-game suspension after receiving a game misconduct and five-minute major for a check to the head early in the third period.

ONE MORE WIN: The Barrie Colts are in danger of missing the OHL playoffs for just the second time in the franchise’s 22 years in the league.

The first time the club missed the playoffs was back in 2010-11 when they finished last overall and managed just 15 wins and 34 points in 68 games.

This year, the rebuilding Colts, the OHL’s youngest club, already has passed that with 37 points, and with 15 wins and nine games remaining needs one more to surpass their total in 2010-11.

With only 167 goals this season, the Colts could also set a team record for fewest goals in a season, which came back in 2003-04 when the club potted just 196.

Barrie is far off the mark for the most goals against in a season, which came in 2010-11 when it scored on 348 times.

DEADLINE A DEVIL FOR PROUT: Former Barrie Colts captain Dalton Prout was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the New Jersey Devils in a swap of defencemen before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline.

The 26-year-old stay-at-home defender went to the Devils in return for former Mississauga IceDogs blue-liner Kyle Quincey.

The six-foot-three, 229-pound Prout, who was a sixth-round pick of Columbus in 2010, had three points in 15 games this season. In his sixth season, Prout had racked up six goals and 27 points.

The rugged blue-liner enjoyed a career-best three goals and nine points in 64 games last season, while posting 70 blocked shots, 139 hits and 102 penalty minutes.

The change of scenery should provide Prout with an opportunity to get into more games and see increased ice time.

Gene Pereira covers the OHL for the Barrie Examiner.