Timmins was the place to be this week for high-school nordic ski athletes from across the province.

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSSA) championships were held at the Porcupine Ski Runners Club.

Five Barrie-area high schools were well represented by 16 athletes who returned after turning in strong results.

Top finishers in the individual events on Tuesday included Eastview’s Alec MacLean claiming the top spot as OFSAA champion in the senior boys race.

Barrie North’s Elise Howden finished 14th in the senior girls, with Robbie Raikou, also from North, finishing 14th in junior boys. Sierra MacDonald of Eastview placed an impressive fifth in the junior girls in her first showing at OFSAA.

Among the 16 local students from five area high schools were, from left, Lida Fathi of Bear Creek, Julia Shannon of St. Joseph’s, Kelly Lawson and Sierra MacDonald of Eastview, Elise Howden from Barrie North, and Patricia Rothenburg from Eastview.