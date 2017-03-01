Two Toronto men face numerous drug possession and trafficking charges following a Barrie police investigation that stretched back to December.

In Innisfil Monday afternoon, street crime unit officers stopped a vehicle and arrested the pair.

Inside the vehicle was 30 grams of cocaine and 50 oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of $6,000. The vehicle was also seized, as it was transporting illegal drugs.

A search warrant at a Scarborough house Tuesday led, with the help of Toronto police, to the seizure of 184 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $18,400.

Also seized was half a kilogram of an unknown white powder, which was sent to a Toronto lab for analysis.

A 52-year-old man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, oxycodone possession for the purpose of trafficking, oxycodone possession and nine counts of disqualified driving.

A 21-year-old man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and cocaine possession.

Both men were held for bail hearings.