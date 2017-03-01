INNISFIL – A woman was forcibly removed from a car and had her belongings tossed out after breaking up with a man Monday morning.

South Simcoe police spoke to a woman at 11 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Innisfil's 7th Line.

Officers were told she had been assaulted earlier, that she and a man had agreed they could no longer live together and she agreed to leave. But while the woman was being driven to a friend's home, there was an argument.

The man stopped the car, police said, the woman was forcibly removed and her things were tossed out of the vehicle.

A 28-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon (a bread knife, from the first incident), uttering threats and breaching his probation. He was given an April court date.

The woman did not require medical attention, police said.