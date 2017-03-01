“Weed from dad's smokes” on a Grade 2 student's cheese sandwich brought city police to a Barrie school Tuesday.

Officers found a cheese sandwich which had traces of marijuana leaves stuck to it.

The student was not eating it and when asked why by the teacher, said the sandwich had “weed from dad's smokes”.

Police spoke to the parents and determined the father does have a legal medical marijuana card for medical use.

It's believed the residue was accidentally left behind on the same counter-top where the sandwich was prepared that morning.

No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

It was confirmed the marijuana was kept in a secure area, away from children in the house. Advice on extra precautions for the future was given to the parents.

Simcoe County Family Connections will follow-up the situation.