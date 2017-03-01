Celebrating Ontario Heritage Week

February 15 was National Flag Day in Canada, celebrating the adoption of the country's red and white Maple Leaf flag.



On February 17, the Town of Innisfil raised a different flag, for a different reason. To mark Ontario Heritage Week, February 20 to 26, Innisfil raised the flag that represented Canada for decades, both before and after Confederation: the Royal Union Flag, or Union Jack.



The Union Jack of 1801 marked the addition of Ireland to Great Britain, combining the crosses of St. George and St. Andrew, with the cross of St. Patrick to create the familiar red, white and blue flag. And for nearly a century, says the Innisfil Historical Society, the Royal Union Flag vied with the Red Ensign as Canada's National emblem.



Friday's flag-raising was organized by the Society, with help from The Flag Store in Thornton and Barrie, which provided the Union Jack.



“We love heritage,” said Flag Store CEO Cecilia Burke, who attended the flag-raising. “I've seen vexillologists (the name given to those who study flags) as young as 5 and 6 years old, that know why a flag has the colours it does... The Union flag is one of the most historic. It's nice to see it flying.”