Barrie's age-friendly community plan is in place.

Now it needs to be implemented.

City councillors approved the plan in principle Monday and it's to be a long-range navigation guide for the community.

“This is a pretty significant piece of work for our community,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said, “to view our services through the lens of the seniors, and identify where we could improve or change things.”

An age-friendly community is one where policies, services and facilities support older people to live in a secure environment, enjoy good health and continue to participate fully in their communities.

The plan rates Barrie for respect and social inclusion of seniors, meeting their social, cultural and recreational needs, outdoor spaces and buildings for them, healthcare, transportation and housing.

Barrie's plan has input from more than 900 seniors, service providers and community members. It has generated 22 goals and 60 strategies.

“Approximately 70% of the strategies that are outlined in the plan are work that is already underway by city staff,” said Cheryl Dillon, the city's accessibility co-ordinator. “(These are) projects that have already been ear-marked and aligned really well with the data that we received from the survey, as well as the focus groups.”

She mentioned hearing from community members, for example, that Barrie does not have an adequate supply of street benches in certain key areas of the community, in neighbourhoods where there might be a higher density of seniors needing that space to sit for a moment.

Barrie's waterfront will illustrate these strategies.

The reconstruction and changes made to the waterfront, including Centennial Park, are providing additional benches, water fountains and lighting at rest areas. Those using scooters, walkers or wheelchairs could also have benches able to accommodate mobility devices.

Heritage Trail is a self-directed, self-guided tour of Barrie’s history, around Kempenfelt Bay, allowing seniors and other visitors to access this information at their own speed. The trail itself is accessible, with places to rest for those using wheelchairs or walkers, with signs in large font and high-contrast raised lettering.

And the design of Military Heritage Park has no stairs throughout the circulation space and will be barrier-free with ample seating opportunities for visitors of all ages and abilities - including a formed concrete bench, seating walls and traditional park benches. Signs will have lighting.

The city's age-friendly plan both identifies deficiencies in the city and offers solutions.

In the transportation sector, Barrie needs to expand its specialized transit and shorten booking lead times.

The city has many health services, but there are difficulties in terms of wait lists, access and co-ordination.

And affordable housing is a concern right across the board.

Council approved an affordable housing strategy in February 2015, intended to increase the supply and range of affordable housing options for residents at all income levels and stages of life. The goal of the 10-year plan is to create 840 affordable rental units in the city by 2024.

“I know members of council have been very active with the seniors' community in their own wards, and it was good to see some of those ward-specific issues – something as simple as a sidewalk connecting the seniors' residence with a nearby commercial node,” Lehman said.

“With this one (plan) in particular, I think there is ... a very grass-roots kind of level impact of many of the things that are proposed in here.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has an age-friendly community designation; in 2007 it conducted studies of 33 cities across 20 different countries and came up with specific criteria for age-friendly communities.

Barrie's plan was created in conjunction with the city's seniors advisory committee.

