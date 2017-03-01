No romance for this Romeo.

City police have arrested a Meaford man in connection with the Valentine's Day theft of a backpack from Barrie's Georgian College library, and the use of a stolen credit card.

The theft took place just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and soon afterwards the bank card was used at a campus convenience store. Video surveillance showed a man with a flower.

Police received multiple tips about the man's identity.

A 19-year-old man is charged with theft and fraud under $5,000, along with two counts of breaching his probation on another charge.

He was scheduled for a bail court appearance in Barrie.