A man who was just 17 when he killed a mother while speeding in his BMW stood at the front of a court and said, “I’m sorry.”

“I am filled with regret. I feel great shame,” the man, now 20, said during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday in Barrie. “Not a day goes by that I don’t I wish I could turn back time.”

The man, who cannot be identified, was convicted last November of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Court heard drove at speeds of 107 to 120 kilometres per house in a busy commercial area when he struck and T-boned Theresa Wisch, 45, a mother, wife and paramedic on Mapleview Drive in south-end Barrie on April 4, 2014.

She had just taken her son, 13, for a burger and was killed instantly as she pulled out on to the road.

As his mom lay dead in the crumpled vehicle, her son, Ingo Wisch, blacked out and was taken to hospital where he received 20 stitches to his head.

During the trial, the son fell to pieces on the witness stand as he testified about sitting beside his mom in their Toyota when a BMW suddenly came “flying” toward them and “everything went black.”

The man was initially charged with street racing with another teenage driver.

But following the trial, Justice Robert Gattrell found there was not enough proof for a conviction.

However, the judge said, “I am suspicious that they were indeed street racing.”

In court, defence lawyer Terry Hawtin asked the judge for probation rather than jail. He noted his client suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since the crash.

“Sending him to adult custody would cause a tremendous setback and he will deteriorate quickly,” Hawtin said.

He also noted his client’s car insurance will be at least $1,000 a month because of his conviction.

Crown attorney Fred Temple insisted the man should be sentenced to at least one year in jail, plus a four-year driving prohibition.

“What happened here is a permanent, irreversible tragedy. The Wisch family will never be whole again,” said the Crown.

Temple noted the driver did not show remorse by pleading guilty, choosing instead to force the family through a lengthy trial.

During the sentencing hearing, the dead woman’s grieving husband and son sat at the front of the court with bowed heads and afterward hustled away quickly without a word.