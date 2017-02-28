City police are looking for a woman who walked out of a Barrie grocery store with $1,450 worth of unpaid-for food, electronics and cosmetics Sunday afternoon.

She was captured on video surveillance just after 3:30 p.m. walking by cashiers but making no attempt to pay for her goods at Zehrs on Yonge Street.

Police say she was stopped outside by store security, but refused to co-operate and fled on foot.

The items she had taken were recovered.

Police describe her as white, of medium build, standing 5'5” tall, with long brown hair, brown-framed glasses and wearing a black ECKO zip-up sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the woman, is asked to contact Const. D. Rose at 705-725-7025, ext. 2731 or at drose@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.