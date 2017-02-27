Eight rifles were stolen from Cabela's last Friday night after a truck was used to smash through the Barrie store's back receiving door.

City police responded to an 11:30 p.m. alarm when a white Dodge Ram pickup entered the Park Place store.

Once inside, the thieves removed a variety of rifles from a display shelf, loaded then into the truck and fled.

Taken were five Mossberg Patriots, two Mossberg MVP Varmints and one Mossberg MVP Scout.

Barrie police investigators are reviewing video surveillance at Cabela's.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.