NEW TECUMSETH – A man with a knife robbed an Alliston corner store Friday, taking cash and several packs of cigarettes.

Just after 7:20 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a robbery call at Banting Convenience Store on Victoria Street east.

The man entered the store with a knife, police said, and removed cash from the register drawer and took smokes.

He was last seen leaving the store on foot.

The man is described as six feet tall, very thin and weighing 160-170 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.