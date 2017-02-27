The city's stock of industrial land continues to dwindle.

Barrie councillors gave initial approval Monday to the sale of 300 Saunders Rd. to Progressive Waste Solutions Canada for more than $540,000.

Progressive wants to merge this property with its adjoining operation, at 320 Saunders Rd., which is at full capacity.

Stephannie Schlichter, the Barrie’s director of business development, said if this sale goes through, the city will have just one parcel of industrial land left in its inventory – 2.5 acres on Hooper Road.

“The city has experienced increased activity in the industrial marketplace over the past few years with new companies entering the Barrie market and the growth of existing Barrie firms,” she said.

“This demand has resulted in decreased vacancy within our existing industrial buildings, driving the need for more space to be built to accommodate.

“The overall demand for industrial land has increased, which has resulted in increased sales for both city-held and privately held lands.”

The 300 Saunders Rd. property would be used for parking, refuelling Progressive's fleet of recycling trucks, expand its existing building at 320 Saunders to add another five truck-service bays.

Progressive also expects to consolidate its container maintenance operations now done at other locations.

The company employs 300 staff locally, and with this expansion, expects to add five to 15 jobs in Barrie.

Progressive plans to but five additional trucks this year, and will require a 10-bay building for its fleet – which will be helped by the 300 Saunders Rd. purchase.

The company's trucks use compressed natural gas, and there is a fueling station at 320 Saunders. Its plan is to extend fuel lines south to 300 Saunders as well.

Progressive is not planning to build at 300 Saunders, so the city would not receive development charges as a result of this land deal.

The size of 300 Saunders Rd. is 2.7 acres and it is located on the north side of Saunders, east of the rail line and west of Rawson Avenue. The purchase price would be $195,000 per acre.

Progressive Waste Solutions provides non-hazardous waste collection, recycling and landfill disposal services.

It has two Barrie locations – 320 Saunders Rd. and 10 Hooper Rd., serving commercial, industrial and residential customers in Barrie and throughout Simcoe County.

Progressive has been providing these services for 25 years in this area, and is in the second year of an eight-year contract with the city and in the third year of a nine-year contract with the County of Simcoe.

City council will consider full approval of this sale at its March 6 meeting.

If this happens, it will be just the latest sale of city industrial land.

In January, council approved the sale of 35 Reid Dr. to Moneysworth & Best, a Brampton shoe and foot-care company, to build a light manufacturing and warehouse facility, with office space.

The land sale totals $1.1 million, and it could create 10 to 30 jobs in Barrie. Aside from the sale price, the city would receive development charges on the full building of almost $1.67 million, and $72,600 annually in taxes.

In December, council gave final approval to sell 52-68 Rawson Ave. to Morriello Construction -which has a tenancy deal with Busch Systems, a 30-year city business which designs and manufactures waste recyclers.

City staff have estimated the financial impact of a sale to Morriello at $1-$2.3 million, while it could be $802,000 to $1.1 million for RAM.

In January 2016, council sold south-Barrie industrial land at 625 Welham Rd. to Innovative Automation.

The 4.15-acre parcel on the east side of Welham, just south of Mapleview Drive East, was sold to Triangle Holdings, the property holding company of Innovative Automation, for $630,000. The deal would also mean $604,996 in development charges for the city and $34,225 in annual realty tax.

Innovative Automation has been in Barrie for 26 years, and makes automation equipment for its worldwide clients. It has annual sales of $24 million.

It employs 100 people, and the sale will create 11 new positions right away and an additional 30-35 engineering or skilled trades positions.

Innovative Automation has two Barrie plants - at 191 Saunders Rd., which it owns, and 41 Saunders Rd., which it rents.

The Welham Road purchase will allow the consolidation of both facilities - for greater operational efficiency and facilitate the company's growth in the 52,700-square-foot building.

Staff recommended the sale, as advanced manufacturing and skilled labour are economic priorities with the city.

