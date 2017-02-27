(Re: ‘Carbon pricing goes from bad to worse’ in the Feb. 22 edition of the Examiner)

This editorial displays a woeful understanding of carbon taxes.

The author fails to distinguish between cap and trade and a carbon tax; the first is poorly thought out, while the second can actually help a country retain industry.

Then, the author wilfully tries to mislead the reader into believing that taxation is somehow evil.

Taxes are what distinguish industrial countries like ours from developing countries like the ones where I worked for several years.

We can depend on clean water, a justice system free from corruption, good health care, good roads and our military is highly unlikely to take over our country. If you have any doubts, please spend a few months in Zimbabwe where I spent two years, or Haiti, or Indonesia or any one of several dozen countries with low tax revenues, much of which go to the military, ‘to maintain stability’.

A country need not be rich to provide good government. However, it needs institutions which are sufficiently well-funded to do their work with a minimum of corruption. Some examples are Iceland, Botswana and Costa Rica, none of which are wealthy. The latter two countries are beacons of good government in their ‘neighbourhoods’.

The carbon pricing issue is really simple. Cap and trade was devised by big business because they felt that it would allow them to reduce carbon emissions at the lowest possible cost. Because there is no way to retrieve the cost of compliance, this only works if your main trading partners also use this scheme.

On the other hand, a carbon tax is structured like our GST/HST. This is levied on every step of production, but can be fully retrieved when goods leave the country, so do not disadvantage an exporter.

Moreover, as a national internal tax, the carbon tax can be levied on all goods (plus their transport) entering Canada, again protecting Canadian manufacturers from unfair competition.

Cap and trade cannot protect Canadian industry from foreign competition.

Moreover, it would tempt manufacturers to move production abroad to countries which do not impose such costs.

Carbon pricing may indeed increase revenue. So what?

Why should Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) rely on my generosity to fund its new cardiac care unit?

Why should Ontario be forced to close rural schools, asking students to endure as much as two hours on a school bus every day?

Why is it that Canada cannot provide affordable housing for people whose jobs do not pay them enough to afford market rent?

Why is it that daycare often costs as much as a minimum-wage earner makes, leaving nothing for food or clothing?

If government revenue was to rise, it is very likely that more people could actually afford to work.

Instead of causing a recession, increased taxation could well boost Canada’s gross domestic product.

Peter Bursztyn

Barrie