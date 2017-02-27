INNISFIL – Think twice before heading out onto the ice.

Or better yet, police say, don’t go at all.

South Simcoe police, as well as OPP and Barrie police, are again reminding residents and visitors to the area that ice conditions on Lake Simcoe are not safe for recreational use.

Police in Innisfil say several ice huts have recently partially sank into the lake on Cook's Bay and on Saturday afternoon, police were notified about a small camper trailer which had begun to sink off the shore from Isabella Street.

By Sunday afternoon, it was on the bottom. Fortunately, the trailer was unoccupied at the time and nobody was injured, according to South Simcoe police Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson.

“The trailer is fairly heavy compared to an ice hut and with the warmer weather last week, conditions started to deteriorate and the trailer started to sink,” he said.

Wilson said police issued a warning on Friday the lake wasn’t safe because the conditions had deteriorated.

“Despite our warnings, there were still people out on the weekend on snowmobiles, including after hours in the dark,” he said. “When you end up with a trailer or an ice hut or anything that is partially submerged in the water, it becomes a real hazard.

“The last thing we want out there is a collision between a snowmobile and a half-submerged ice hut. The other risk is that you could have somebody going through the ice.”

Marilyn Paquette, of Family Ice Fishing Huts on the Gilford Road, said it was the shortest season in the past five years and lasted only two to three weeks.

"We're all done. With the warm weather, the ice has shrunk,” she said on Monday. “Even if sub-zero conditions return, it will be walk-ons only. For cabins, it's done for the year."

With mild weather last week and more in the forecast, Wilson said police continue to offer the same advice.

“Our message is, ‘Please stay off the ice. It’s not safe’. We’re concerned there is going to be a tragedy if somebody goes in and they don’t have a flotation suit,” he said. “By the time emergency responders get to them, it can be too late.

“It’s not worth your safety or the safety of emergency responders to go out and catch a fish or ride a snowmobile. Every weekend we cross our fingers and hope nothing happens out there," Wilson added.

While the lake may be partially frozen, police are recommending people remove their huts now if they can do it safely.

“And when we say safely, go out with a buddy,” Wilson said. “Make sure you are wearing a proper flotation suit so hypothermia doesn’t set in. You see people towing in these ice huts by themselves and that’s really risky behaviour.”

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has been notified because the trailer had an electrical system and potentially wires and batteries.

“The owner will be responsible for having it removed in the spring because it’s pollution at the bottom of the lake,” Wilson said.

imcinroy@postmedia.com