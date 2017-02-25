A couple of Canadians lifted more than the spirits of their Cuban sisters during a recent visit to the small town of Banes, Cuba.

Barrie’s Roxie Kilby was planning a trip to Cuba with her friend Kelly Lambe, and wondered what she could bring to help their impoverished hosts, who’ve become like family to Lambe during the past six years of vacations.

“I said bring some shirts or pants or bras and underwear to give them,” Lambe said from her new home in Drayton Valley, Alta., where she moved from Coldwater six years ago.

Three weeks prior to their trip, Kilby settled on underwear and got busy.

By the time she was ready to fly south, Kilby had collected 389 bras, as well as a mix of underwear, slips and nightgowns.

“Big women can’t even get bras there, so they were trying them on over their clothes and just smiling,” Kilby said.

Additionally, the Canadians gave each woman a ticket at the Feb. 7 bra party, and then held a draw for the eight new sets of matching underwear that had been donated by a former lingerie salesman.

“And Miriam, the oldest woman there, won the sexiest outfit,” Kilby said with a laugh. “We were just hysterical. She said she was going to give it to her granddaughter, who’d never owned anything like it.”

She admits she arrived home bra-less, having given her last two bras to a woman who had been unable to attend the party.

As a housekeeper at Barrie’s Woods Park Care Centre, Kilby said she’d mentioned her plans to collect bras for the Cuban women, and staff had taken up the cause.

“The staff here was great. It lifted up the morale, and even some of the residents helped out,” Kilby said.

A survey by Rose Marketing, one of the few ad agencies allowed into communist Russia during the last decade, recently performed a poll and determined the average Cuban wage in 2016 was approximately $25 per month, or the cost of a single bra.

Education and health care are provided by the Cuban government, as are rations of five eggs/person/month, one bun a day and monthly family allotments of rice and milk.

Lambe said the barter system of trading vegetables and fruit also helps sustain the villagers.

But Kilby said some of the Cuban homes are the size of the shed she keeps her lawnmower in.

Getting the 250 pounds of underwear into vacuum-sealed bags was the easy part, Kilby said. With each extra piece of luggage running between $23 and $100, Kilby was able to cram six suitcases full of undergarments and ask six people to take the extra luggage down with them.

Management at Woods Park sponsored some of the extra luggage costs, she said.

Lambe said she had discovered the village by accident when their resort reservations were mixed up a few years ago.

For the cost of their airfare, and $25 per night, her family rented a few rooms (called casa particulares) and soon became friends with their hosts.

Now her family plans two annual trips and arrive heavily laden with everything from water bottles to shoes, knapsacks and bikes.

“We’ve got to be careful, because we don’t want the Cuban government to think we’re bringing in goods to sell the stuff there,” she said.

At the bra party, Kilby said they served Jell-O-shooters to the attendees, which helped melt the anxiety the Cuban woman felt about accepting the private apparel.

While she was there, Kilby said she met a family with a disabled nine-year-old son, who is now being pushed around in a baby stroller.

“My next mission is to get that little guy a wheelchair,” she said.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1