MIDLAND – A woman found hiding under a deck behind her boyfriend's home was charged Friday with breaching her probation order.

Midland police were called to the east-side home by a man who said his girlfriend was unwanted there but wouldn't leave.

Officers determined she was subject to a probation order not to communicate with the man and not to be at his home.

Police found her hiding under the backyard deck, arrested her and took her to the station, where she was charged with breaching her probation.

A 22-year-old woman was later released with a March court date in Midland.