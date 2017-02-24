In the last Barrie Colts home contest, they surrendered eight goals to Hamilton.

If they don’t clean things up for Saturday, the Colts could have a double-digit situation on their hands.

That’s because the high-powered Erie Otters, currently the top-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, make their lone visit to the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday night.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge,” said Colts defenceman Robert Proner. “It’s not going to be easy.

“But we want to be professionals, so we’re going to bring our best every game and prepare the best we can,” Proner added. “We can’t worry about the result as much, but we just have to focus on our jobs and what we have to do and execute and whatever happens, happens.”

Erie entered the weekend having not lost in over a month, and its team boasts a number of offensive stars.

Alex DeBrincat, in the midst of his third-straight 50-goal season, entered Friday by having scored once for every game he had played this year and is the runaway points leader in the Ontario Hockey League.

Taylor Raddysh sits second in that category while his brother, Darren, is currently the top scorer among defencemen in the league.

The talented club got even stronger with the return of Dylan Strome from the Arizona Coyotes.

Strome, whose younger brother Matthew pulled out a couple of highlight-reel plays against Barrie on Thursday, has put up more points in 23 games this year than any Colt over the entire season.

Needless to say, keeping this team in check will be a difficult task for Barrie.

“I think we’ve got to keep on the body,” said Colts defenceman Tyler Tucker. “They’ve got some good skill guys, so we need to get on their hands, their bodies, and make them turn over pucks.”

The Otters are a veteran team going for it all in the strong Western Conference, acquiring the likes of Anthony Cirelli, Warren Foegele and former Colt Cam Lizotte.

Barrie will need to avoid some of the critical mistakes it made on Thursday, allowing five third-period goals in a 8-3 loss to the Hamilton Bulldogs.

“I think it’s just mental breakdowns all over and poor communication in our own end,” Proner said. “Guys are maybe a little lazy and not picking up sticks where they should be, and there’s not enough talk back there.

“Guys are left open and they bear down,” he added.

The Colts game on Thursday opened up another three-in-three for the squad, and they came out looking like they were at the end of the weekend, not the beginning.

Barrie players weren’t moving their feet and as a result, they had to use their sticks a lot more, leading to three penalties in the first eight minutes and ultimately, a pair of Hamilton power-play goals.

“We’ve got to stay disciplined,” Tucker said. “We’ve got to be the hardest-working team out there. If people are moving their feet, they won’t be (getting) penalties as much.”

The only good shifts put forward by the Colts in the first half of the opening period came from its fourth line, and their second time on the ice, the rookies hit pay dirt.

After Tucker’s point shot was stopped, Curtis Douglas was the first man on a rebound, knocking it past Hamilton goalie Dawson Carty to cut the deficit to 2-1.

“I just try to find lanes and put pucks through, and good things will happen,” Tucker said. “I did that and we were rewarded.”

Hamilton would extend its lead in the second, but the Colts struck twice to even the score after 40 minutes.

Moments before their 5-on-3 advantage was up, Tom Hedberg took a shot that went through the glove of Carty, but hit the crossbar.

With Carty still unaware of where the puck was, Zach Magwood jumped on it and buried it to make it a 3-2 game.

Barrie’s top line would find the equalizer, as Anthony Stefano held the puck at the point before taking a low shot that went off of the foot of Lucas Chiodo and in.

“We were simplifying our game and moving pucks quicker,” Proner said. “We were doing better on the details and getting pucks on the tape, stuff like that.”

Any positive momentum from that second period would be dashed in a dismal third for Barrie.

The Bulldogs would be regain the lead just a few minutes in, when Connor Roberts fed Petti on the left side and the overager wired a shot home, making it 4-3 Hamilton.

Matthew Strome would try his hand at goal-scoring as well, quite literally.

After Roberts took a high shot that hit Christian Propp’s stick and went high into the air, Strome would catch the puck and drop it forward, towards the empty net.

Just before the puck crossed the line, Strome tapped it with his stick, doing little to change the direction, but enough to make it a clean goal.

“We weren’t getting pucks deep and we weren’t bearing down on our chances,” Proner said. “We had some bad coverage in our own end.”

Marian Studenic extended the lead to 6-3 when he took a pass from Barrie native Zachary Jackson and snapped a shot over Propp’s blocker.

Petti would do the same thing, albeit on a two-on-one, to pick up a hat trick and 7-3 Bulldogs advantage exactly two minutes later.

Hamilton got a late power play and put out its third unit, which didn’t seem to matter, as Jack Hanley blasted a shot past Propp again on the blocker side to make it 8-3.

“We kind of fell apart in the third,” Tucker said. “We took a lot of penalties, too, so we have to stay disciplined.”

