Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – Loose ladders led to a local man's arrest here during lunch hour Thursday.

South Simcoe police stopped a van on Big Bay Point Road after an officer was concerned with the security of a number of ladders on its roof.

Police determined the man behind the wheel had a driver's licence that was under criminal suspension.

A 37-year-old Innisfil man was charged with driving while disqualified.

His vehicle was impounded for 45 days and he has an April court date.