Collingwood's Jalen Singh (11) is fouled by a Nantyr Shores defence as he tries for the hoo in GBBSA senior boy's basketball semi-final action Thursday. After prevailing over the Tritons 57-37, the Fighting Owls continued with their winning ways taking the GBSSA championship with a nail-biting 45-44 over the Nighthawks from Orillia. Collingwood's junior squad came up just short in their finals against St. Peters High School from Barrie.