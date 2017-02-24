ESSA TWP. - A man was arrested Thursday and faces charges in connection with a three-vehicle crash at Highway 89 and Greenbriar Road in New Tecumseth on Feb. 16.

Nottawasaga OPP have charged a 57-year-old Essa man with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while his licence is under suspension.

Just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, OPP said a silver Honda Civic and a red Dodge Challenger were stopped at the corner of Highway 89 and Greenbriar Road.

A westbound red GMC Sierra pickup truck rear-ended the Civic, causing severe damage and driving it into the Challenger.

The truck left the scene, OPP said, while the drivers of the Civic and Challenger stayed.

The Civic's driver was taken to Stevenson Memorial Hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics for precautionary reasons and later released. The challenger's driver was checked and cleared by paramedics at the scene.

OPP used a search warrant at an Essa Township residence Thursday and seized a red GMC Sierra pickup truck.