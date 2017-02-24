INNISFIL (STAFF) — It's been another February thaw leading to flood conditions for some residents of Innisfil, south of Barrie.

Record-high temperatures on Thursday resulted in rapid melting of the snow that had accumulated along Innisfil streets, causing flooding in low-lying areas of Belle Ewart, near Lake Simcoe.

Town of Innisfil crews received reports of flooding in the area of Belle Aire Beach Road as well as Spooners, Temple, Spruce and Maple roads and responded with pumps and barricades.

Maple Road remained closed to through traffic in the area throughout the day on Thursday as the water continued to rise, and the pumps worked overtime to divert floodwater into the lake.

Efforts continued overnight but by Friday morning, the town reported the high water was largely confined to area ditches and roads re-opened.

South Simcoe police have issued an alert advising parents to keep children away from open water, in ditches and streams.

Banks are slippery, water is fast-flowing and water temperatures are low enough to cause hypothermia within minutes, police say.

Police are also advising of unsafe ice conditions and open water on Lake Simcoe.