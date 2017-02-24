A woman lifted 130 pairs of ladies underwear Feb. 3 from a Georgian Mall store in Barrie.

Just before 5 p.m. she entered La Senza, walked directly to the back of the store and grabbed nine stacks of panties, hiding them under the jacket she was carrying, said city police.

And just before walking out of La Senza, she grabbed another stack of underwear, again concealing them under her jacket.

She left the store unnoticed with 130 panties.

The woman is described as white, with short red-brown hair and a heavy build. She was wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, tall black boots and was carrying a black purse and a dark winter jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. C. Welton at 705-725-7025, ext. 2711 or cwelton@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.