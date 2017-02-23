Six people face drug-related charges after police raided homes in Barrie and Innisfil Wednesday morning.

The city police street crime unit used a search warrant at an Engel Street residence in Barrie at 9 a.m. and, with the help of South Simcoe police, a second warrant was used at an Innisfil Beach Road home.

Two men and one women were arrested in Barrie, a man and two women were arrested in Innisfil.

An additional charge of possession of a prohibited weapon has also been laid.

Police investigators continue to process the evidence from both locations.