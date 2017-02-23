Polar Bears this weekend

The Innisfil Community Events Corporation is holding its annual Polar Bear Dip in Lake Simcoe, at Innisfil Beach Park on Saturday, February 25 at 1:30 p.m. Minimum pledge/registration fee is $25, with all proceeds this year going to My Sister's Place, an Emergency Shelter for abused women and their children.

Registration forms and pledge sheets available at www.icecorp.org/polar-bear-dip. Return completed forms to the Registration Desk at the park (at the gatehouse) on Dip day, starting at noon. Dippers are encouraged to dress up – but all costumes should be family-appropriate, please! For more info, call Doug Lougheed, 705-623-6296. Prizes will be awarded to dippers at the Innisfil Lions Hall, 982 Innisfil Beach Rd., at 2:30 p.m.

The ICE Corp. Dip is combined with the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation's Freezin' for a Reason Polar Bear Dip, a fundraiser for Lake Simcoe Conservation projects. To participate in Freezin' for a Reason, see lakesimcoefoundation.ca/events/freezin-for-a-reason-polar-dip.

Also on February 25 at Innisfil Beach Park: Fishing for Tyler ice fishing derby.

The 12th annual Fishing for Tyler ice fishing derby and BBQ will take place at the Innisfil Beach Park boat launch, with registration from 6 a.m. to noon. The last fish will be measured at 2 p.m. Prizes for largest Whitefish/Lake Trout, and largest Yellow Perch. Entry is a minimum $10 donation for ages 13 and up, free for kids 12 and under – although donations are appreciated. There will also be a lucky draw, and BBQ lunch, for a donation.

The event is a fundraiser for Innisfil teen, Tyler French, diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, to help pay for the intensive therapies he needs. For more information, email fourfries@bell.net or call 705-436-3607. Note: A fishing licence is required for those between the ages of 18 and 65.