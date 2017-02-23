John Rumney doesn't like the look of trash on Barrie's College Crescent, on garbage day or beyond.

“I'm actually looking at one, two, three, four, five, six bags of garbage in front of (one house),” he said Thursday morning. “The back yard is full of garbage bags. There's probably between 10 and 15 garbage bags back there.”

Monday is garbage day on College Crescent, but it was moved back to Tuesday this week because of the Family Day holiday.

And College is an aptly named street, because Rumney said much of it is housing for Georgian College students.

He estimates close to half the homes in his neighbourhood are student housing, with absentee landlords who are more interested in collecting rent than maintaining property standards.

Bob Gardner, who's also lived on College since 1995, agrees.

“You will see it every week,” he said of the garbage. “The students? They just don't care.”

There were still trash problems late Thursday morning on College, located north of Grove Street East, between Nelson and Cook streets.

Bags were piled on the street in front of one house, at the end of driveways, in over-flowing containers and on snowbanks. There was even trash on the road in front of a parked car.

“We keep our yards nice, we trim our trees, we cut our grass and then we kind of live in this little island of students,” said Rumney.

In early 2015, residential trash collection changed to every other week in Barrie. The existing one bag or container a week changed to two bags or containers, every two weeks. A $3 tag is needed for each extra bag.

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents this part of Barrie, said by e-mail she was unsure why so many trash bags were still on the curb after collection day – but it might have been because they had no tags.

She reported it to city staff and said homeowners will remove them.

Georgian College students' interaction with east-end residents has been a contentious issue for decades in Barrie, with families living side-by-side with students, some as young as 17 and 18. This has resulted in noise, parking and property standards complaints.

Rumney says College Crescent wasn't always this way, but the tide turned early in the 21st century.

“When we moved in, in '95, it was pretty much residential. There was one or two student houses, and it was older couples,” he said. “As the years have gone by, they've moved out and ... for the most part it's been absentee landlords from the GTA (Greater Toronto Area). They've bought the houses and then they've put students in.”

Last year city council passed a motion to increase the monitoring of boarding, lodging and rooming houses to ensure they're complying with zoning, property maintenance and licensing bylaws, along with building and fire codes.

Rumney says it's not working though.

“It's routinely ignored. You'll have anywhere between four and maybe 10 people living in these houses,” he said. “Some years it's better than others as far as noise and garbage and parties, but other years it's almost unbearable some times.”

Rumney says he's written dozens of letter to council during the years, complaining about his student neighbours.

“You get to the point where it's 'why am I here, why am I living here. I'm basically being ignored',” he said. “I'm paying my taxes the same as everybody else.”

Barrie councillors are dealing with this matter, in a manner of speaking, at Monday's meeting.

A staff report compares the current enforcement practises of business licencing, property standards and zoning enforcement with the perceived benefits of licensing all rental housing.

The motion is to receive it for information purposes, and take no action on a licensing regime for rental housing.

