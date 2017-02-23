NEW TECUMSETH – An Alliston woman was charged after police spotted her e-bike going south on 8th Avenue without its front light on Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP stopped the vehicle and approached its driver. The officer immediately smelled a strong odour of alcohol, police said.

She was arrested and taken to the Nottawasaga detachment for breath testing.

A 47-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving. She was later released with a court date.