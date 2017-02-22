'Phishing' frauds continue to plague e-mailers.

Two people called South Simcoe police on Tuesday to complain about scams.

In one, the victim received an e-mail from a 'shipping company'. When she clicked on the link and provided her banking information, the bandits gained control of her account and transferred money out of it.

The second victim received a fake Apple Music e-mail, clicked on the 'I didn't make this purchase' link and provided information.

Police say never to click on e-mail links unless you know the sender, and never provide banking information on the Internet – unless you initiated the contact.

If you do make a mistake, notify your bank or credit card company immediately.