The bill has reached $50,000 for Barrie heating and air conditioning businesses recently defrauded.

City police have added two businesses to the investigation after fraudulent incidents in December.

Thermostats, furnaces, air conditioning and hot water heaters are involved.

On Jan. 6, a phoney credit card was used when police believe a Barrie cab company was hired to deliver an air conditioner to a Big Bay Point Road condo that day.

Surveillance video showed a man who gained access to the building using what police describe as 'an unidentified object'.

The same video then shows a man unloading the air conditioner from the cab into the building's front lobby, and minutes later loading it into his vehicle – likely a blue 2010 Jeep Compass - and leaving.

The man is white, with a heavy build, dark hair and a goatee and was wearing a black North Face jacket, cargo pants and black boots.

A second suspect has been seen driving an older white F150 Ford pick-up truck, in addition to the suspect that was caught on surveillance driving a blue Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.