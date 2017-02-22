Barrie Elites claim gold
The Barrie Elites under-14 boys volleyball team was undefeated at the recent McGregor Cup. They entered the tournament as the fourth seed and finished the round-robin first in their pool. They then defeated Kingston VC and Ottawa Maverick Renegades in straight sets to advance to the gold-medal match. The Barrie squad beat the Markham Revolution in two very close games to capture the tournament title. In the back row, from left, are coach Lisa, Jaiden, Carter, Alex, Hayden, Kiernan, D.J., Ryan, coach Stephan and coach Ann. In the front row, from left, are Chaze, Eric, Ben and Aidan. Absent is Eric. SUBMITTED
