The Barrie Colts know the three-goalie rotation in the crease isn’t ideal.

Which is why they are hoping one of David Ovsjannikov, Christian Propp or Ruan Badenhorst will step up and grab a hold of the No. 1 starting role.

“You’re waiting for that,” Colts assistant coach Todd Miller said. “You’ve given them the opportunity and hopefully someone runs with it. We’ve found there’s been a few times where guys have had a good game and we could have gone back with them, but we still come back to the same thing where certain goals are still going in.

“At the end of the day, it’s something we’re going with, but obviously if someone was unbelievable I think we’d throw him right back in,” he added.

Still, Miller says, they keep coming back to the same mistakes.

“It’s kind of an audition,” he said ahead of Thursday night’s contest against the Hamilton Bulldogs at the Barrie Molson Centre.

“They’ve got the opportunity to take the ball and run with it, but just haven’t,” Miller added.

The Colts opened this season with Ovsjannikov as the starter and Propp, a rookie, backing him up.

That all changed just before the Christmas break when Badenhorst, who had spent the first half of the season playing with the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Orangeville Flyers, was given a start against Ottawa.

Since then the team has basically rotated the three goaltenders. It’s likely that continues through the final 12 games of the regular season.

“I’d say so, but you never know,” Miller said. “If we do get an opportunity where someone’s playing really well then we’ll give it to them. It’s not like anyone is playing real bad.

“We find we’ve got to give all these guys mileage because for next year we’ve got to find what we’re looking for. They’ve all been good and they’ve all been weak at times.”

It’s been a tough season for the rebuilding hockey club, which, along with Ottawa, has given up the most goals in the OHL at 237.

The biggest question mark moving ahead remains in the crease.

The starter’s job is wide open and while the club is hoping they’ll find its starter for next season internally, they are also prepared to go the trade route to address the situation.

“Absolutely,” Miller said. “Those are certain things we’re talking about.”

With former Canadian world junior Mackenzie Blackwood moving on to the pro ranks after last season, the Colts were hoping Ovsjannikov would build on a solid year as his backup and step into the starting role.

With the OHL’s youngest team in front of him, Ovsjannikov was very good in the opening month of the season, often keeping his team in games.

But the big six-foot-six, 239-pound native of the Czech Republic has battled consistency through his junior career and did so after his strong start.

Assistant and goaltending coach Mike Rosati points to a recent game against Mississauga when Ovsjannikov started strong, but struggled late.

“He has an unbelievable first period for us and we take a 3-0 lead, and then some questionable (goals) go in,” Rosati explained of the game Barrie would eventually lose, 7-5. “The one off the backboards was an absolute backbreaker. It could be focus issues, it could be where, especially at the start of the year, he’s put in a role as a No. 1 guy and that’s a lot of pressure to take.”

Rosati says the situation is a similar one to what New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider went through in his NHL career. Schneider backed up Roberto Luongo in Vancouver for a few seasons and then was thrust into the No. 1 role when he was traded to the Devils and struggled early.

“That first year it’s a change,” Rosati said. “It’s a change for him playing 50 or 60 games versus 15 to 20 games. Keeping that mindset, keeping that focus, keeping that confidence is not easy.

“For a 17-, 18-, 19-year-old, it’s that much harder.”

One of Ovsjannikov’s biggest issues at times has been rebound control.

The 19-year-old, who has posted a respectable 3.92 goals against average (GAA) and .879 save percentage (SV%) in 30 games, has had troubles at times getting in position to make that second save.

“It does get him in trouble,” Rosati said. “Because he’s such a big guy and because he has such long legs the ability to get his push leg up and get a good, strong push to the rebound, to the second puck, to make that second save is a struggle for him.”

Rosati said former Colt goaltender Mathias Niederberger was the best example of how to play rebounds.

“He would stay on his knees and stay square, and stay ready for the next shot,” the goaltending coach said. “Where (Ovsjannikov) is forced to go into a bit of a scramble mode and it gets him in trouble at times.”

Propp, who has posted a 4.00 GAA and .885 SAV% in 25 games in his first season, has shown flashes he could be a starter, but has battled through his own inconsistencies at times.

“At 17 he’s shown some great signs and has shown some signs of youth,” Rosati said. “That’s part of the learning process too. You’ve got to deal with defeats and you’ve got to deal with success and the preparation that goes into every game.

“He can get a 45-save shutout one night and you can’t thing it’s going to happen again because it happened last game.”

Rosati says he needs to have the same kind of preparation, focus and readiness for the next team and the next opponent.

“With Christian he’s struggled when we have gone back-to-back with him, especially in that second or third game of the weekend,” he said. “That’s part of the reason we’re rolling three guys here because we have three-games-in-three-days for so many weekends.”

Still Rosati believes Propp has the tools to become a starting goaltender in the OHL.

“I do. There’s some improvement that needs to be made in his game, in his overall reaction time, and overall speed and quickness around his net,” he said of the young goaltender. “That too is part of the aging process, getting stronger and quicker.

“If he does the quality work in the offseason and with us during the season and in practice and with our goalie ice, then the potential for growth is definitely there.”

Badenhorst got into 14 games in parts of two years before posting a 4.88 GAA and .865 SV% in nine games this season.

The five-foot-10, 169-pound puck stopper carried Orangeville, but it’s been a tougher go in the OHL.

“He’s got a ton of skill, but he lacks the size,” Rosati said. “In our league, with all the net presence and all the traffic and jam plays that take place, you need to have a net presence of your own when you’re in there.

“That doesn’t mean you’ve got to be in there hacking and whacking, but you’ve got to be able to fight for your ice and fight for your sight lines and maintain the balance and ready in your stance for when the shot comes.”

Badenhorst has to make sure that when there’s traffic in front and it gets into a somewhat panicky situation that he’s not down on his knees searching for pucks.

“Be up and be as big as he can. Fill as much net as he can,” Rosati explained. “He’s quick enough to get down on anything low, but when he is down early there’s a lot of room above him.”

The Colts want someone to grab the reins. Finding that dependable starting goaltender will be a big next step in the rebuilding team’s development.

“That’s another reason why we’re giving them all a fair shot every weekend to get a game in and give them the opportunity to show themselves to us,” Rosati said. “What their abilities are. What their weaknesses are and where the potential for growth is.”

Barrie is facing another tough three-in-three weekend. After hosting Hamilton on Thursday, they travel to Sudbury on Friday, before returning home Saturday night to host the OHL’s top team, the Erie Otters.

Erie (43-10-2-1), the OHL’s top scoring team, is led by NHL prospects Dylan Strome (Arizona), Taylor Raddysh (Tampa Bay) and record-setting winger Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), who has recorded three straight seasons with more than 50 goals and 100 points.

“Playing against these good players is only going to benefit these guys,” Miller said of a young Colts club.

First up, though, is a Bulldogs club that has won five straight. The focus for Barrie has to be on Thursday night.

“Can only take one game at a time with this group,” Miller said.

Game time Thursday is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: Justin Murray, who missed two games with an upper body injury, will return to the Barrie blue line on Thursday. . . With only 12 games remaining on the schedule, the Colts are in danger of missing the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history. Barrie sits nine points behind both North Bay and Ottawa for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.