Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – A local man faces charges after police stopped a speeding car on 20 Sideroad Tuesday evening.

A South Simcoe police officer stopped the car at 5:30 p.m. and spoke to the driver.

The 22-year-old man's driver's licence was under suspension.

He was charged with that, and speeding.

The Innisfil man was given a March court date.