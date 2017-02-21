BRADFORD – South Simcoe police are looking for a woman caught going through a jewelry box inside a Holland Street West apartment Saturday afternoon.

A woman in her apartment heard a voice call out from the apartment at 4 p.m. and went to investigate.

She found at woman at her jewelry box, and escorted the woman outside. Later the resident found damage to her window, signs of a break-in.

Police are looking for a white woman, 5'4” tall, of stocky build, age 55-60 and with short, grey curly hair. She was wearing a dark suede jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.