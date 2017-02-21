This neighbourhood meeting could be anything but neighbourly.

Wednesday evening's gathering at Barrie City Hall concerns the proposed development of a second 11-storey apartment building at 37 Johnson St.

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents people in this area, expects a substantial number unhappy residents to attend.

And she agrees with their position.

“I believe this new building would obnoxiously overload neighbourhood density and could even diminish quality of life for everyone living in the area,” she said. “I will not be supporting the application.”

The property's owner – D.D. 37 Johnson Ltd. - has applied for amendments to the city's Official Plan (OP) and zoning bylaw to build 222 apartment units there.

With the 191 units in the existing building, that would bring the total to 413 for the 3.5-acre site.

“I predict a very large turnout to Wednesday night's neighbourhood meeting and another uproar against the over-development of this land,” Ainsworth said.

The Ward 1 councillor said she's been asked several times why proposals for development of this property keep coming forward - but noted the city cannot refuse to consider a complete application, under the Planning Act.

Ainsworth said in this case the owner/applicant has followed the procedures set out for making an application, and provided the requested technical studies and information for the city to consider its request for an OP amendment and rezoning.

The city has been in receipt of a full application as of Jan. 12, 2017.

It asks for relief from the OP and zoning bylaw in terms of height, 33.52 metres as opposed to the 30 m allowed and parking spaces, one per unit as opposed to 1.5 spaces a unit required.

The developer requests a minimum front yard of 5.4 m, as opposed to the 7.0 m required, as well as smaller rear and side-yard buffer areas.

The neighbourhood meeting will include a presentation from the applicant of the development concept, along with an opportunity for residents to ask questions, provide comments and concerns about the proposal.

There will also be information about the city's planning process and timing.

City planning staff will not be giving their opinion of the application or a detailed analysis of it.

Once the neighbourhood meeting is held, a public meeting will be scheduled in the Council Chamber at Barrie City Hall. Anyone can speak to the applications at this meeting, or written submissions can be sent to the city.

City planning staff will then produce a report on the applications to Barrie councillors, with recommendations.

City council will make the final decision on the development (unless it's appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board).

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to take place in Huronia Rooms A and B on the second floor of Barrie City Hall from 7-8:45 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2017.

