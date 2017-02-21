ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Preliminary investigation reveals a structure fire here Sunday morning is suspicious, police say.

Barrie OPP and township firefighters were called to the fire on Feb. 19 at 4:50 a.m. on Bass Lake Side Road.

The fire in the vacant building was extinguished by firefighters.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Barrie OPP at 705- 726-6484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.