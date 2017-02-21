INNISFIL – A man who was literally asleep at the wheel early Sunday faces an impaired driving charge.

South Simcoe police were called to the intersection of Big Bay Point Road and 25 Sideroad at 3 a.m. after a citizen came across a motorist asleep at the wheel of his car.

Despite the citizen's efforts, and those of Simcoe County paramedics, the man could not be roused from his slumber.

When police officers arrived, however, the man awoke and showed signs of being impaired.

A 26-year-old Barrie man, who had been working as an Uber driver earlier that evening, was arrested and taken to the station to be tested by a drug recognition evaluator.

He was charged with impaired driving by drug, his car was impounded and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.