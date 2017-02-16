Toronto police believe a sexual assault that took place in Collingwood may be linked to the same suspect sought for a 2015 assault.

OPP sexual assault investigators and Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance with an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at 1 a.m., in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area of Toronto, a 23-year-old woman was approached from behind, dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.

On Jan. 1, 2017, at 1:50 a.m., OPP responded to a report that a female had been pulled into a vehicle and sexually assaulted 20 minutes earlier on Birch Street and Second Street in Collingwood.

The suspect in the Collingwood incident is a man, brown, in his late 20s to early 30s, of average build with a large mid-section, with a thin beard, standing 5'6” to 5'7" and wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo.

He was driving a 2005-2010 four-door silver, grey or tan-coloured sedan with black steel rims.

Toronto police sex crimes unit and OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are conducting a joint investigation into these sexual assaults.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit 222tips.com.