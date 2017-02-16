ESSA TWP – OPP were at an Angus high school today following a social media posting that is part of an on-going investigation.

Sgt. Peter Leon said there's no issue with respect to public safety at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School.

“We were contacted by the school, with regards to a social media posting and we were conducting a followup,” he said. “There is a police presence there today (Thursday).”

Jamie Campbell, communications officer with the Simcoe County District School Board, said police were at the school Thursday morning.

“The school was not in lockdown or hold and secure,” he said. “Everyone at the school is safe.”

Leon declined comment on the nature of the social media posting.

“I can't get into that, it forms part of the on-going investigation,” he said. “There's no issue with respect to the safety of the students, we're just conducting a followup with regards to a matter we were made aware of.”

Leon said no charges had been laid.

OPP were contacted Wednesday, he said.