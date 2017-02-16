This Romeo didn't mind using another's bank card to show his affection on Valentine's Day.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, a backpack was stolen from the Georgian College library in Barrie. It contained personal items, including a bank card.

Soon afterwards, the bank card was used at a convenience store at the college, said city police.

Video surveillance shows a male with a flower.

He is white, 18-20 years old and with dark hair, was wearing a red baseball hat, a black jacket and black shoes, and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the male, is asked to contact Cost. D. Edgar at 705-725-7025, ext. 2591 or at dedgar@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.