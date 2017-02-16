A car left idling was stolen from Enterprize Rent-A-Car in Barrie early Wednesday morning.

City police say a man jumped into the 2016 grey four-door Hyundai Accent and quickly drove away from the Dunlop Street West business just before 8 a.m.

He was last seen driving east on Dunlop, then north onto Highway 400.

Police describe the man as white, age 50-55 and wearing all-dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. C. Welten at 705-725-7025, ext. 2711 or at cwelten@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.