The air conditioner in winter should have been the first clue.

Barrie police are looking for a man who defrauded a local furnace company using a phoney credit card Jan. 6.

Police believe a city cab company was hired to deliver an air conditioner to a Big Bay Point Road condo that day.

Surveillance video showed a man who gained access to the building using what police describe as 'an unidentified object'.

The same video then shows a man unloading the air conditioner from the cab into the building's front lobby, and minutes later loading it into his vehicle – likely a blue 2010 Jeep Compass - and leaving.

The man is white, with a heavy build, dark hair and a goatee and was wearing a black North Face jacket, cargo pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the man, is asked to contact Det.-Const. T. Higgins of the Barrie police fraud unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2955, thiggins@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.