A second man has been arrested in connection with five people who had drug overdoses last October in Barrie.

A Kingston man faces drug possession and trafficking charges, say city police.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 2, outside the Queen's Hotel, a 25-year-old Orillia man was in medical distress with laboured breathing. Paramedics took him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Then a Toronto man, 26, collapsed on the roadway in the same area, before a Barrie man, also 26, collapsed a few minutes later. They were also taken to RVH.

A half hour later, a 22-year-old Barrie woman collapsed near Memorial Square and was unresponsive. She was taken to RVH.

Police determined than a fourth man, 29 and from Barrie, had been taken to RVH by paramedics.

All five had been at a party earlier that evening, police said, and at the time believed they had consumed cocaine.

Toxicology reports have since determined it was a combination of heroin and Fentanyl that all five consumed.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drug possession (ecstasy), possession for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy), possession for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl), conspiracy to import a drug (Fentanyl) and breaching his probation on another charge.

A 22-year-old Barrie man arrested and charged Oct. 4 now also faces charges of trafficking Fentanyl and conspiracy to import a drug (Fentanyl).

Both men have court dates later this month.