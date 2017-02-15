Talk about found money!

A man is $100,000 richer after a Barrie recycling company found a cash box in an old television set.

The money was put there by a 68-year-old Bolsover, Ontario man, what city police believe to be an inheritance from his parents to be put away for a rainy day.

After being in GEEP's John Street yard for more than a year, waiting to be recycled, it was dismantled by company employees on Friday, Jan. 13.

They found a cash box and banking records dating back to 1985. This was handed over to GEEP's general manager and police were called.

Interviews and a review of the bank records led police to the money's owner – whose name was on the paperwork.

The cash box and banking records had been placed in the television for safe keeping, and then, somehow, forgotten about. The TV was passed on to a friend who was unaware of its contents.

He dropped the set off at Barrie's GEEP recycling depot to be stripped of any valuable materials and then disposed of, just like any old TV.

But one with a treasure inside.

Bolsover is located in the Kawartha Lakes area.